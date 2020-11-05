Richard Allen Spence, 58, passed over the rainbow on Nov. 1, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Richard was born in Fort Stockton, Texas, to John Curry Spence and Jane (Bowman) Spence.
Richard obtained several degrees throughout his working life and owned his own business along with his two sons. His final job was at The Family Support Center at the Christmas Box House in Moab. Richard’s favorite jobs were being a coach, foster parent and, last but not least, Grandpa.
Richard is survived by his wife of 34 years, Corina (Edge) Spence; their two sons and their wives, Richard Aaron and Rebecca (Dalton) Spence and Steven Allen Spence and his fiancée, Julia Lucky Miller; and three grandchildren, Darren, Ahzure and Ammon. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. with a viewing starting at 6 p.m. at the Spanish Valley Mortuary (386 N. 100 West, Moab). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com.