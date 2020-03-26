Moab Mayor Emily Niehaus and the Southeast Utah Health Department are calling for the closure of Arches and Canyonlands national parks to protect the area's residents from the spread of coronavirus.
"Moab understands that a temporary closure of these Parks may be a disappointment to our local community, but we feel that such a step is in the best interest of our residents in the long term," read Niehaus's letter to Kayci Cook, superintendent of the National Park Service Southeast Utah Group.
Earlier this week, the public affairs officer for the Southeast Utah Group of Parks told the Moab Sun News that there are no plans to close the parks nearest to Moab.
“As the situation develops, the National Park Service will continue to evaluate and reassess operations at Arches and Canyonlands based on guidance from federal, state, and local health authorities,” said Lynn McAloon.
"In the spirit of collaboration with our local health department and hospital, the City supports the temporary closure of Arches and Canyonlands National Parks," Mayor Niehaus said in a statement released on March 26.
While several National Parks—including Yosemite, Yellowstone and Rocky Mountain national parks—have closed their gates altogether until further notice after crowds of visitors gave rise to concerns about proper social distancing Dead Horse Point State Park, Canyonlands National Park, and Arches National Park are still open for the public to access. Visitor centers and campgrounds are closed.
Under an order issued March 16 by the Southeast Utah Health Department, campgrounds in Grand, Emery and Carbon Counties are closed to all but area residents and essential workers; most tent-only campgrounds have closed altogether.
The statement from Niehaus commends park employees for their historic collaboration but urges closure in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, pointing to guidance from the local health department and Moab Regional Hospital.
The City of Moab closed its offices and facilities last week, moving all city employees to work from home if possible.
In a letter dated March 25 from SEUHD Director Bradon C. Bradford, the health department official expressed "particular concern that the normal crowds that are drawn to the parks are coming from areas that we have little information about. Their interaction with park staff and the local community increases risk of disease transmission."
A request for comment from the National Park Service Southeast Utah Group has not been returned.
