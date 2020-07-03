River Road Fire

Moab resident Susan Magnano called in a fire near the Hal Canyon Campground along River Road (state Route 128) at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 27. Fire Department officials said that about one acre of dry brush burned downstream from the camping area. Investigators said the fire was human-caused. BLM Fire Management Officer Clark Maughan reminds the public to be cautious as current conditions are extremely dry. [Photo by Susan Magnano / Magnanimous Pictures]

Tags