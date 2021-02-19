Granary Canyon

A multi-agency rescue effort was launched after a woman fell and suffered an ankle injury while canyoneering in Granary Canyon on Feb 13. One member of the group of seven students from Brigham Young University was able to climb out of the canyon and call 911 after the woman fell about 10 feet and was unable to continue. First responders from Grand County EMS, the Grand County Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Land Management and Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue were able to stabilize the patient at the bottom of the canyon and then use a technical rope rescue system to raise her to the canyon rim. GCSAR staff transported the patient in a modified Polaris Ranger along a 4WD trail to a waiting ambulance. “Rescue efforts were complicated by snow and rain which created very slippery conditions on the rock,” noted GCSAR staff in a Facebook post, cautioning hikers to avoid slickrock when conditions are wet or icy. [Photo: Grand County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue]