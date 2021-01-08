The Moab Valley Multicultural Center sent a hearty holiday thanks to the Moab Golf Course, who held a gift drive before Christmas. The drive provided gifts for at least 30 kids, as well as gift cards for local families in need. Pictured are MVMC staff Bradia Holmes and Zoe Huston. [Photo: Moab Valley Multicultural Center]
