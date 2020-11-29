BASE Jumping Accident

On Nov. 23, a 39-year-old BASE jumper struck a cliff wall in Kane Creek Canyon, landing hard on a narrow ledge near the base of the cliff below “The Crown” exit point, the Grand County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue reported. The jumper’s pelvis was injured and SAR and Grand County EMS first responders lowered the patient over 300 feet to a waiting ambulance. Personnel from the Bureau of Land Management and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office assisted. [Photo: Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Facebook]