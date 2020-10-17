The spike in local COVID-19 cases in Moab is impacting high school athletics, as the Grand County High School volleyball and football teams announced they would curtail gameplay due to the virus. The girls volleyball team has canceled a game due to a positive COVID-19 case on the team, while the football team has withdrawn from the 3A playoffs.
According to the Southeast Utah Health Department, there have been four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the school district, with one being considered currently active as of Oct. 17. Grand County has had 99 confirmed case, with 14 considered active.
Volleyball
In a statement released on the Grand County High Red Devil Athletics/Activities Facebook page, district officials said that the girls volleyball team was canceling the final match of its regular season due to a “current positive Covid19 test on the Grand County High School Volleyball Team.”
A scheduled volleyball game against San Juan was canceled and will be recorded as ‘no contest.’
“We apologize for this situation, and hope that any inconvenience will be outweighed by the health and safety of the program,” the statement reads, expressing hope that the move will minimize exposure to the coronavirus on the team.
“We want to see the team enter the playoffs healthy and make a run for a title,” officials said
Football
The Grand County High School football team will not compete in the 3A playoffs this year, withdrawing from gameplay due to “the physical and psychological safety of the team,” the same statement posted on the Grand County High Red Devil Athletics/Activities Facebook page read.
Officials said the decision to withdraw was made with input from players, coaches, administrators, parents and district officials.
“Times are certainly unstable and we continue to ask for your support of our student-athletes and their programs,” said the statement.