The Southeast Utah Health Department reported that as of April 8, there are two positive cases of COVID-19 in both Emery and Carbon counties and one case in Grand County. One additional individual in Carbon County also tested positive but is considered "recovered."
"Recovery is defined as no fever without the use of any fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); AND the passing of at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared," said Brittney Garff, SEUHD public information officer. Individuals considered recovered are still required to stay in isolation at home for "at least 3 days after recovery."
As of April 8, an estimated 345 tests have been conducted in the tri-county region which includes Moab, Price, Huntington, Castle Dale and Green River.
Castleview Hospital announced that two COVID-19 cases had presented at the Emery Medical Center in Castle Dale.
"These individuals are not currently being treated at our hospital and are in self-isolation at home," the hospital reported.
SEUHD reports that close contacts of the patients have been traced and contacted in order to recommend that they self-quarantine for 14 days.
If you receive a call or message from the Health Department, you can verify it as a real call by calling 435-637-3671 and asking for someone working on COVID-19 disease investigation. If you are found to be a close contact of a positive case, the only personal information you will be asked is your name, date of birth, address and email address.