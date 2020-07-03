Milo A. Randall, March 21, 1938 - June 29, 2020

Milo A. Randall, 82, passed away on June 29, 2020, at his home in Moab after a long battle with multiple illnesses.
Milo was born on March 21, 1938, to Loraine and Elaine Randall in Francis, Utah. Milo served our great nation for two years in the Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Kearsarge. After his service, he met and later married the love of his life, Coleen Dalton, on February 14, 1959. He spent 30-plus years in the mining industry, most of which was in Moab area uranium mines. After mining played out in the early ‘80s, Milo worked at the Moab Golf Course, a job he truly loved.
Milo loved sports, and bowled for numerous years in leagues and tournaments all over. The outdoors was another love, from fishing to golf, to finding the perfect rock. Most of all he loved his family and supporting his kids and grandkids in all their sporting events, from little league through high school. Even as adults, if they were playing then Milo and Coleen were in the stands. He loved his Denver Broncos and Utah Jazz, and never missed a game on TV. He loved the extended family picnics and campouts. In his younger days it was a family softball game, and later, countless hours of horseshoes with lots of Olympia beer.
Milo is survived by his wife of 61 years, Coleen Randall; his three children, Milo A “Mike” (Sabrina) Randall Jr., Teresa L (Larry) McElhaney, and Keith O (Jeffery) Randall; two brothers, Ellis and Donald Randall; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Vernita Dull; his brothers Bob, Royce and Gilbert Randall; his granddaughter, Amanda Johnson; and a great-granddaughter, Chloe Sims.
Milo was an amazing man and will be missed dearly. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 6 at 11 a.m. at the Spanish Valley Mortuary. Burial with military rites will follow the service at the Sunset Memorial Garden Cemetery. You may send condolences to the family at www.SpanishValleyMortuary.com