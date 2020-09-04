Local high school students Ari Child and Luna Johnson finished their summer as members of the Youth Garden Project’s Seed Crew, YGP’s youth development and employment program for ages 14 through 18 that takes place over summer vacation. Crew members work together to gain skills and knowledge in sustainable agriculture while also developing leadership and civic engagement skills. Pictured, from left to right, are Luna Johnson, Ari Child, and staff member Kate Glynn. Students interested in getting involved at the garden this autumn are encouraged to attend upcoming info sessions: Sept. 9 at 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. for middle school students, or Sept. 10 at 3:15 to 4:00 p.m. for high school volunteers. [Courtesy photo]
Most Popular
Articles
- When dinosaurs roamed Moab
- Calling on Moab
- Moab sales revenue fell almost 50% during COVID-19 shutdowns
- Pine Gulf Fire Now Colorado's Largest
- San Rafael Desert plan maximizes OHV access
- What to expect as kids head back to school
- Growing pains at the Moab Museum
- Local wrestler returns triumphant
- Letters to the Editor: Re: Mask Etiquette in your Aug 20-26 issue
- Many voices ask for budget changes