YGP Seed Crew

Local high school students Ari Child and Luna Johnson finished their summer as members of the Youth Garden Project’s Seed Crew, YGP’s youth development and employment program for ages 14 through 18 that takes place over summer vacation. Crew members work together to gain skills and knowledge in sustainable agriculture while also developing leadership and civic engagement skills. Pictured, from left to right, are Luna Johnson, Ari Child, and staff member Kate Glynn. Students interested in getting involved at the garden this autumn are encouraged to attend upcoming info sessions: Sept. 9 at 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. for middle school students, or Sept. 10 at 3:15 to 4:00 p.m. for high school volunteers. [Courtesy photo]