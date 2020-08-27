The Grand County High School Football C team hosted San Juan on Aug. 20, as temperatures reached 111 degrees. “Extra water breaks were provided and all of the fans in attendance sat in the shade on the home side,” the Grand County Athletics Department said in a Facebook post. While the Red Devils lost to the Broncos 0-26, the team said they relished the opportunity to play in front of their fans. [Grand County High Red Devil Athletics/Activities Facebook]
