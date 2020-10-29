A peaceful — but chilly! — scene at Dark Canyon Lake outside of La Sal. Moab received its first snowfall of the season on Oct. 25 as a cold front rolled across Utah and Colorado. Temperatures are expected to return to highs of 60+ degrees this week, according to The Weather Channel. [Photo: Claire Sorenson]
Most Popular
Articles
- Reining in UTVs
- Learn more about the 7 proposed constitutional amendments on Utah ballot
- Moab City facilities close due to COVID-19 spike; Pool to remain open
- Moab reports "high" transmission levels of COVID-19, state says
- Traffic and tourism
- Arches closes gates almost every day this October
- The View: The Last Ride
- The ‘Mighty Six’?
- A bigger slice of CARES
- Letters to the Editor: Legislators must let Moab change
Images
Latest News
- Bike thefts continue to plague Moab area
- Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2
- Cosmo’s Corner: Storywalk time
- Yvonne Marie Roark, Oct. 6, 1932 - Oct. 26, 2020
- Raymond Kent Randall, June 17, 1962 - Oct. 23, 2020
- Arches closes gates almost every day this October
- Monitoring Moab’s air
- Bringing the past to light