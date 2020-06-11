Narshel Deannes Day, Aug. 3, 1953 – June 8, 2020

Born in Benham, Kentucky, Narshel lived most of his life in the Utah communities of Moab and Riverton. Narshel died on June 8, surrounded by his family after a short battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer.
Narshel married Doraleen McComb on September 16, 1972, in Moab. They raised four children: Jennifer, Billy, Elisha, and Skyler. He worked moving and setting up mobile homes for 25 years before retiring to Phoenix.
Narshel loved to laugh and have fun. He was a constant kidder and always kept everyone entertained. His motto was “work hard and play harder,” and he did exactly that. Lake Powell was like a second home to him as he spent as much time as he could with his family there or along the Wasatch Front. He and his wife traveled extensively throughout the US, Canada and Mexico along with islands in the Caribbean and Hawaii.
Narshel was preceded in death by his father, William Day; his mother, Josephine Truett; his stepfather, Paul Truett and his nephew, Marvin Jr. Day. He is survived by his wife, Doraleen; his four children, Jennifer, Billy (Josh), Elisha (Derek), and Skyler; his three brothers, Marvin (Bobbie), Melvin (Angela), Randy (Crystal); his seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
At Narshel’s request, cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, June 13 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Moab (420 MiVida Drive, Moab).