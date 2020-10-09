Scott Brady Palmer, known as “Scooter,” passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 4, 2020, at the age of 47. Scott passed away while doing the thing he loved the most in this world — hunting. At the time of his passing, Scott was camping in the La Sal Mountains with his son, Braydon Scott; daughter-in-law, Josilyn; and grandson, Krue.
Scott was the firstborn child of Brad and Zona Palmer, born on Jan. 29, 1973, in Seattle, Washington. Scott graduated from Grand County High School in Moab and continued his education at Southern Utah University. He spent most of his life working in sales, doing what he was good at — communicating with strangers. He could talk to anyone and you would think that they had known each other for years. Scooter spent most of his life outdoors, surrounded by family and friends. He was the sideline coach and cheerleader as he instilled his love of athletics in each of his children.
Scott’s greatest accomplishment in life was having the opportunity to be a father to his seven children. He took great pride in each of his kids, and reminded them constantly that he “loved them, bigger than the sky.” Though he had his demons, he always made sure his kids knew they meant the world to him, which we will hold in our hearts forever.
Scott is survived by his seven children, Braydon Scott, Breanna Jo, Bailey Renae, Branson Dean, Brynn Lee, Boston Brady and Briar Ann; his parents, Brad and Zona Palmer; his brothers, Mike and Darin Palmer; and his sister, Christy Dabb. He was a loving father, grandfather, son and brother.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home (1005 S. 800 East, Preston, Idaho). A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Preston, Idaho Cemetery. The family asks that any donations in Scooter’s honor be sent to the Webb Funeral Home or by calling 208-852-0533. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.webbmortuary.com.