Ronald Clark Robertson, 86, a longtime Moab resident, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Ronald was born in Provo, Utah, on Aug. 24, 1934, to Joseph Clark and Dorothy Bray Robertson. As a young child, Ronald and his favorite horse Rex spent their time helping out with his family’s sheep outfit. He met his forever sweetheart Joyce Hoover Robertson when he was 16 years old. They married one and a half years later and moved to Moab in September 1969 to manage the Travelodge and Golden Stake restaurant. The couple purchased the hotel and restaurant in 1977, later selling the business and purchasing another restaurant that they named JR's, eventually adding on a motel of the same name. Ronald always loved his sheepherding days and spoke of them often. Ronald and Joyce had five beautiful children: Morgan Clark, Randall Kim, Cindy Kay Brewer (Corky), Todd Ralph Robertson (Kelly), Travis Rex Robertson (RayeLyne).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Clark and Dorothy Robertson; his sons, Morgan Clark, Randall Kim and Todd Ralph; and his brother, Wayne Robertson.
He is survived by his children, Cindy (Corky) Brewer of Moab and Travis (RayeLyne) Robertson of Moab; his sister, Tamara Larsen; and 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Oct. 1 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (701 Locust Lane, Moab). An additional viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 2 from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service. Interment will be on Saturday, Oct. 3 in Provo.