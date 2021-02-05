Local artist Peter Plastow passed away on Jan. 22 at the age of 90. “He would tell me stories about how he would sit outside for hours picking up dirt just to understand how the dust works to make his paintings so realistic,” said his grandson, Celtin Johnson. Obituaries for Plastow, De Wayne Shepherd, Ronald C. Johnson and Moab-area woodworker and aviator John Cowan are inside this edition. [Photo courtesy of Celtin Johnson]
