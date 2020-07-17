While Moab Regional Hospital has instituted safety procedures for all staff, patients and visitors to protect against the spread of COVID-19, standard hospital services are also being offered including skin screenings, sports physicals and expanded oncology services.
Skin screenings
Low-cost skin screenings for early detection of melanoma and other skin cancers, will be available through the end of the summer. Skin screenings will cost $40, payable at the time of service. Appointments are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. - noon. Appointments can be made by calling the Moab Regional Hospital Specialty Clinic at 435-719-5500, option 2.
Sports physical
A sports physical clinic for Grand County student athletes will be offered on July 25. Each exam will cost $25 and proceeds will be donated back to the Grand County High School Athletic Department. A physical is required for students to compete in any athletic activity. Appointment times are available between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on July 25. To make an appointment, call Moab Regional Hospital Family Medicine at 435-719-5500, option 1.
Oncology services
Local patients will be able to access extended oncology services closer to home as oncologist Dr. Alicia Swink and nurse practitioner Anna Page Kanopsic will begin visiting Moab once a month. Both providers are based out of St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Moab Regional Hospital has expressed its commitment to offering services that cancer patients would otherwise have to travel long distances to receive, including surgical procedures, biopsies, lab testing, radiology, follow-up care and pharmacy services. For more information on the many oncology services available at MRH, please call 435-719-3782.