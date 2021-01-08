Donald Scott Cockayne, 69, of Moab, Utah, passed away on Dec. 31, 2020 after a battle with long-term illnesses.
Scott was born to Donald Charles Cockayne and Jacqueline La Ree Nelson on Oct. 26, 1951. Scott was raised in Salt Lake City, attended East High School and studied at Salt Lake Community College. Scott was a builder, a videographer, an adventurer, and a free spirit with a gift for helping anyone in need.
Scott was a worldly and eclectic soul, living in England and touring Europe as a teenager during the turbulent 1960s. After returning to the U.S., he worked at Brighton ski resort as a lift operator where he developed a love for skiing and teaching others—a passion he carried through his life. As a young adult, he fell for the beauty of the canyonlands and moved to Moab, where he has been an influential member of the community for the past 50 years.
As an entrepreneur, he founded one of Moab’s first video stores and branched off into film and video production, assisting with local music festivals. He was a skilled builder and craftsman, who left his mark on projects and lives all around him. He also had a passion for motorcycles and loved the friendships of those with whom he rode.
Scott loved nature and the outdoors, sharing the extraordinary landscapes, red rocks, and arches with those he would tour, or exploring the Colorado River by raft. All who knew him can’t help but feel his spirit in the pictures, the trails and the water. He was loved by many, and all who encountered him saw his special spirit. He loved his family, his children, grandchildren, and brothers and sisters, whether family or not. Most of all, as an example to all of us, he simply loved.
Scott leaves behind the loves of his life: his children, grandchildren, his dogs, and a long list of friends too numerous to mention, friends he considered family. His unique soul added a lot to this world. He will be missed.
Scott is survived by his daughters, Chrystal Cockayne and Lizann Frost; his eight grandchildren and his siblings, Charles Cockayne, Terry Ann Baumann, Kyle Burdash, Kori Park and Michelle Kerr.
At Scott’s request, cremation has taken place and a celebration of Scott’s life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Scott’s name to the charity of your choice.
