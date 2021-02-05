Cosmo

Hey t(w)eens! The library is putting together some sweet Take & Make bags for February. It’s still too cold to find flowers outside, but you can make your own using recycled book pages! The Book Page Roses Take & Make activity bag will be available starting Feb. 8, and can be picked up curbside at the Grand County Library from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m. from Monday through Friday, and on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Each bag has everything you need to make a bunch of flowers: book pages, glue sticks, pipe cleaners, and scissors. Worried about wasting books? The book pages were recycled from damaged and unrepairable books! Later in the month there will be a Take & Make activity that will make you flip! Starting Feb. 22, you can pick up a DIY Flip Book Take & Make activity that includes a blank flipbook and a set of colored pencils. Is gaming more your thing? Well, register for the Among Us virtual game night at www.tinyurl.com/moabgames. It looks like there will be prizes for participating. Meowzers! Who could be bored?