After weeks of suspecting the coronavirus was circulating in the Moab community, the Southeast Utah Health Department reported the first positive COVID-19 test for Grand County late the evening of March 27.
"The details of this case are still being investigated," the department said in a statement, but added that the patient - a woman between the ages of 25 and 45 - likely contracted the illness through "contact with individuals from outside of Utah."
The announcement comes hours after neighboring San Juan County reported its first COVID-19 case, instituting new public health measures.
Bradon Bradford, SEUHD Health Officer stated, “This may be our first confirmed case, but we do not assume it is our only case. We would like to remind the community that we need to act and go through our days as if we already have the virus moving through our community. By behaving this way, we limit our exposure to others, thus decreasing the chance for community spread of disease.”
SEUHD reports that they are working to identify people and places that were potentially exposed.
If you have questions about COVID-19, contact the Utah COVID-19 Information Line at 1-800-456-7707.