Jerry Edward Guido Smith, 69, passed away on Jan. 29, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Salt Lake City. At Jerry’s request, cremation has taken place and a memorial service is pending at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com.
Death Notice: Jerry Edward Guido Smith, April 3, 1952—Jan. 29, 2021
Most Popular
Articles
- Easter Jeep Safari: a go or no-go? Off-road enthusiasts anxiously await a verdict
- Breaking: Masks required at Arches, all national parks
- What we mean when we say ‘camping’
- Rally on the Rocks moves forward in San Juan County
- Easter Jeep Safari...uncanceled? Event requests change to special event restrictions
- Controversial highway offers protections for climbing area
- Mutt of the Week: Meet Wyoming!
- Letters to the Editor: Cranky neighbors and UTV noise
- Much needed snow
- The View: We can do better for Moab workers
Images
Latest News
- Grand County 4-H coordinator wants to cater to local youth interests
- The View: We can do better for Moab workers
- Seeds of community: Annual Seed Swap will be held at YGP on Feb. 24
- Enjoy a wellness retreat from home
- Clay for two: Desert Sun offers classes for couples
- Honoring the Grand County Middle School January Students of the Month: Congrats to Angeles Lemus-Lemus and Tatum Packard!
- For 3!
- Grand County High School Students of the Month: Honoring Kaci McKinney and Diego Winn