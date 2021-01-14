Gloria Martin, 69, died on Jan. 6, 2021, from complications of COVID-19.
Gloria was born Jan. 26, 1951, to Gordon Kent Johnson and Gladys Quilter Johnson in Salina, Utah. She married Thomas Dale Martin on May 8, 1971, in Hanksville, Utah. Their marriage was solemnized in the St. George Temple on August 19, 1978. Tom died on Feb. 6, 2017.
Tom and Gloria started their family in Hanksville and lived there for 18 years before they moved to Arizona. Gloria was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, faithfully serving in many callings. She was a dedicated visiting teacher and loved the sisters she served. Her legacy is unconditionally loving her children and grandchildren. From handmade treasures to supporting their interests, Gloria was happiest when doing anything with her family. Gloria lived a life of service, giving of her time, resources and talents without considering her own needs. Gloria and Tom’s home was a place of safety, love, and acceptance for all who entered.
Gloria is survived by her seven children, Tim (Ruth) Martin, Owen (Amy) Martin, Candi (Cody) Carmichael, Kenra (Ed) Johnson, Ben (Nicole) Martin, Steven (Arlea) Martin, and LaRen (Brittany) Martin; her 34 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; her siblings, Judy (Terry) White, Pete (Brenda) Johnson, Elaine (Vance) Morrill, Nonalee (Terry) Turner, Coleen (Rene) Van Dyke and Sandra (Mark) Johnson; her siblings-in-law Guy (Pat) Martin, Tim (Darla) Martin, Rick (Judy) Martin, and Tony (Daleine) Martin, Cora Mae Johnston, Josephine Platt, Helen Martin, and Rosanne Nicol.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her son, Lance; her parents, Kent and Gladys Johnson; and many others she greatly loved and missed.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at the Moab Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center (701 Locust Lane, Moab) with livestreaming of the service on the Spanish Valley Mortuary Facebook page. A viewing will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the services at the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com.