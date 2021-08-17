The Moab Police Department announced the promotion of Sergeant Braydon Palmer to the role of assistant police chief. Palmer replaces Mike Thurston, who resigned from the department in April of this year.
“Assistant Chief Palmer brings a wealth of experience to the position,” Moab Police Chief Bret Edge said in a press release, “including assignments as a K9 officer, detective and field training officer.”
Palmer has been an officer at the Moab Police Department since 2017 after serving three years within the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. He was recognized as the department’s Officer of the Year in 2020.