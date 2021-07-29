After extensive flooding from a storm on Wednesday night, the City of Moab is offering help to residents, as more heavy rains are predicted for later today.
More monsoonal rain is likely in Moab and Grand County, according to the National Weather Service. City officials are urging residents to prepare for further flooding.
The Moab City Public Works Department is offering sandbags to any who need them, beginning at noon today at the west side of the Center Street Ballpark. City staff and volunteers from the Grand County High School will be on hand in the afternoon to help fill bags.
The City of Moab is also offering assistance to those needing downed trees or tree limbs removed from their property. Debris and tree limbs should be placed near the street, but not in the gutter or sidewalk. Contact the City of Moab Public Works department at 435-259-7485 and leave your address.
City streets crews will be notified and will work throughout the day to haul away as much debris as possible, officials report.