Wabi Sabi / Sweet Cravings

WabiSabi reported delivering over 450 meals to the Moab community on Thanksgiving, after altering its annual community dinner to a delivery-only model to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The group partnered with The Synergy Company, Sweet Cravings Bakery and Bistro and dedicated local volunteers. “Thank you for helping us save Thanksgiving 2020 from a global pandemic & to provide to so many who were in need this year - we are beyond grateful,” WabiSabi said in a Facebook post. [Photo: WabiSabi Moab Facebook page]