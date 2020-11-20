Caption: Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab’s Mutt of the Week is Hughie, a one-year-old lab-heeler-hound mix who was rescued as a pup in September of 2019. Last month, Hughie’s first adopter surrendered them back to our rescue. Our ranch staff spent many hours feeding Hughie treats by hand and keeping him company to make him more comfortable and gain his trust. In under a week, Hughie had transformed from a dog that was considered aggressive to a dog that will drench you with loving kisses. Hughie will still need work getting used to walks and needs some basic command training, but in the right home with a caring family, we believe Hughie can grow to have more confidence and be a great companion.
We’d love to place Hughie in a foster home to give him another opportunity in a home, before transitioning into his forever home. Please reach out if you think you could provide him this opportunity!
If you believe your home would be a good fit for Hughie, please text or call 435-260 8033.
Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the estimated 250,000 stray companion animals on Native American reservations of the Southwest through transport, vet care and adoption services. To donate, volunteer, foster or learn more about our rescue, visit underdogrescuemoab.org.