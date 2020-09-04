Billy Ray (“Bill”) Carter was born in Cortez, Colo., on July 24, 1958, to Charles Lynn (“Lynn”) and Shirley (Pipkin) Carter. He passed away peacefully on Aug. 21 at his home in Moab.
Bill was always good-natured and kind. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force from 1976 to 1980, then he became a registered nurse. He wanted to help people who were sick and he specialized in being a cancer nurse. He will be remembered for the hundreds of people he nursed over his lifetime.
Bill married Elizabeth (“Beth”) Carter on Sept. 11, 1981. They were very happily married for 38 years and loved each other madly. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and gardening. He especially loved being with his family.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Lynn; and his sister, Wendy Carter Daniels.
He is survived by his wife, Beth; his sister, Jodie Peltz (Steve Smith); his children, Katie Corcione and Kerri (Brandon) Kirk; his grandchildren, Sierra (Logan) Randall, Kobi Corcione, and Phoenix Kirk; his great-grandson, Kayden Randall; and numerous extended family members.
A private family service was held on Saturday, Aug. 29, at one of Bill’s favorite fishing holes.
He will be greatly missed by all of us. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.SpanishValleyMortuary.com.