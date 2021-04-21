Two Arizona men died when a vehicle they were in rolled off the Moab Rim Jeep Trail the afternoon of April 17, 2021.
The Moab Rim Trail is a popular, rugged Jeep trail that follows the top of a cliff band southwest of Moab. Witnesses at the scene said that the vehicle the men were in rolled backward and fell some distance down the cliff face before landing on a bench above Kane Creek Road.
Grand County first responders including the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Search and Rescue, Moab Valley Fire Department, Grand County EMS, and the Utah Highway Patrol were called to the scene and pronounced both the vehicle's occupants deceased on the scene. The two victims, a 56-year-old man and a 47-year-old man, have not been identified by authorities.
A possible mechanical failure will be investigated by the Moab City Police Department with aid from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Highway Patrol, according to an MPD release.
A police official commented that while there have been previous rollover accidents around the area where the incident took place, none resulted in fatalities.