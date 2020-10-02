A group of protestors advocating for equality marched in Moab on Saturday, Sept. 26, ahead of a scheduled performance and dance party for Moab Pride. This year’s festival was shortened due to COVID-19 and the annual official Visibility March was cancelled. [Photo: Dailey Haren]
Most Popular
Articles
- Letters to the Editor: UTV roar ruins Moab quality of life
- Addressing ‘rape culture’
- Judge rules Grand County’s amendments can be on 2020 ballot
- The View: Moving to Moab
- Federal judge removes Pendley as BLM head: Public lands boss in office "unlawfully," ruling says
- Moab sewage shows COVID spike
- Powered by solar
- Utah fire season the costliest on record
- E-bikes go on on the books: Feds issue policies for electric bikes on public land
- Student Athlete Profiles: Zane Maher-Young
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Latest News
- League of Women Voters of Grand County Candidate Forum
- E-bikes go on on the books: Feds issue policies for electric bikes on public land
- Legal motion asks for clarity on Grand County switch to commission
- The View: Moving to Moab
- Letters to the Editor: Mean streets of Moab
- Letters to the Editor: Horses in Mill Creek
- Protect those who protected us
- A context-ed election