The Grand County Search and Rescue reported that on July 26, a 54-year-old Texas man fell 200 feet to his death while hiking with his family on the west rim of Dead Horse Point State Park. A National Park Service Ranger was able to rappel to the man’s location and confirm that he had not survived, after which GCSAR recovered the man’s body with the help of officials from Grand County EMS, the Grand County Sheriff's Office, Utah State Parks & Recreation, Classic Air Medical, and the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office. [GCSAR Facebook]

