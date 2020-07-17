Pat was born in Plainview, TX to Elmo “Tex” & Eileen Anglin. She was the oldest of five children and in her younger years worked as a backup singer for country star Lefty Frizzell. Pat was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, as were both of her parents & late husband. Pat loved to sing and dance and wasn’t afraid to try new moves like twerking or the Stanky Leg with her family.
After settling down, she had her first two children, Scot & Raylene Willey. She married the love of her life, Neil Craft, in Elko, NV, on May 10, 1976. Soon after, daughters Brandi & Sheri were born and their family was complete. Together, Pat and Neil owned the Midway Lounge & Cafe & Shanty Shack in West Valley City, UT.
In 1989, Pat and her family moved to Moab, where they purchased & ran the Edge of the Desert Trailer Park. Once the nest was empty, she went to work for the local City Market until she retired.
When she wasn't playing on her pool league, bowling league or watching the Dallas Cowboys & Broncos play, you could find her playing games with her family and cheering on her all‐time favorite team, the Utah Jazz. Pat had a love for her family & friends that was truly amazing. Her sweet, caring nature made those around her feel very special. Although she was a spitfire (to say the least!), she knew exactly what she wanted out of life! She was a wonderful Mother, Mamma, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be deeply missed. She was able to leave this earth in her home while holding both of her daughter’s hands.
Pat is preceded in death by her husband, Neil Craft; her parents, Tex and Eileen Anglin; her children, Scot Willey and Sheri Craft; her brother, Kevan Anglin; her brother‐in‐law, Craig Hinckley; and her great-nephew, Branson Smith.
She is survived by her daughters Raylene (Ken) Moore & Brandi Craft; her siblings, Burl (Pam) Anglin, Dennis (Christine) Anglin and Kelly Hinckley. Pat was blessed with six grandchildren & three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on August 1 at 6 p.m. at Old City Park in Moab. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com