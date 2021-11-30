The Youth Garden Project announced that Emily Roberson will replace outgoing executive director Kaitlin Thomas. Roberson has worked at the Moab food and farming educational nonprofit as outreach & development coordinator for two years after working a season as a garden intern.
“We are excited to welcome Emily Roberson into her new position,” a release stated, emphasizing her focus on child and adolescent development and the intersection of food, people, and the environment. Roberson graduated from the University of South Dakota with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and sustainability.
“When Emily is not teaching Moab’s youth about the importance of our environment, food systems, and each other, you can find her attending the great events our community offers, or learning about the natural and cultural history of our area, or just spending time out in the desert sun,” the press release said.