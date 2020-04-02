Service Above Self

Moab Rotarians delivered household goods to the Moab Valley Multicultural Center on March 27. The MVMC is collecting donations and distributing goods to those in need. Pictured, from left to right, are Danette Johnson, Britta Kingsley, Rhiana Medina, Marc Lindsay and Dave Bierscheid. [Facebook photo]
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: Four positive for COVID-19 in Utah's San Juan County
- "Close Arches and Canyonlands parks" say Moab mayor, hospital, health department
- Coronavirus arrives in Grand County
- Updated March 25: Grand County-area coronavirus closures, cancellations and policy notices
- Local quilters go viral to fight coronavirus
- Breaking: Salons close, overnight accommodation restrictions loosen under revised order
- Breaking: No evictions in April, Utah Gov. says
- Don’t go hard: Moab rock climbers, bikers asked to stay low-risk outdoors
- Moab restaurants reduce hours, close - and find ways to help
- Moab Garage Co., Back of Beyond Books among businesses adapting to crisis