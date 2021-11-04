Liz Holland, former executive director at the Moab Arts and Recreation Center, has resigned.
“Liz resigned and accepted another opportunity,” wrote Lisa Church, Moab City communications and engagement manager, in an email to the Moab Sun News. “She was an important asset to the City and the MARC and we will miss her. We wish her the best.”
The executive director position was posted internally, according to Church, but for now, Church is unsure who will be taking over Holland’s responsibilities at the MARC, she said. Melisa Morgan, arts assistant at the MARC, did not comment on Holland’s resignation.
Holland’s resignation follows a wave of resignations in the city over the summer. In September, Joel Linares, former city manager, provided no explanation for his sudden resignation on Sept. 7.
Laurie Simonson, former city attorney, resigned on Sept. 3. At a city council meeting in August, Simonson said she had “raised concerns that [she] felt were inadequately addressed,” which prompted her to “move on” from the city.
Emily Sukiennik, former director of the Moab Recreation and Aquatic Center, resigned from her position in July, referring to institutional issues as her reason for leaving—she believed other departments were favored based on friendships and intimate relationships, she said at a city council meeting in August.
The city is still trying to fill the city manager and city attorney positions. For now, Carly Castle is the acting city manager, and the city is contracting out their attorney needs.