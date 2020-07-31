Gayle McKeel Stevenson, Dec. 18, 1959 - July 25, 2020

Gayle McKeel Stevenson, 60, peacefully passed away at her home in Moab on July 25.
Gayle was born on Dec. 18, 1959, to Larry McKeel and Marilyn Siedentoph in Ada, Oklahoma. Early in her youth, her family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she was raised and attended school. After graduation, she had several jobs including working as an office manager at a stock brokerage firm and as an office manager for a gaming company.
Gayle married James 'Todd' Stevenson in 1992. In 1996, she moved to Moab with her family where she worked at the Spanish Valley Feed Store, which later became the Stagecoach Grill. She eventually moved on to the Spanish Trail Shell Station and Karen’s K-9 campground before she was unable to work any longer.
A loving wife, mother and recent grandmother, Gayle is survived by her husband, Todd; her sons, Brandon McKeel and Matthew Stevenson, the father of baby Eden; her two sisters, Patti and Marianne; her in-laws, Rose, Troy, Russell, and Audra; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gayle was well-known throughout the community and leaves behind countless friends who knew her as a beautifully outgoing, charismatic, loving person. She always gave care to others before herself. People knew that they could count on her for advice and support. If she could do something to help, she always would. Laughter always followed when Gayle was in the room. She was a great joy to be around and her witty, funny personality always had a way of lightening up the situation.
Her family has decided not to have a funeral and has instead opted to have a potluck memorial and celebration of her life on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rotary Park in Moab. Everyone is welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).