Hi parents and kids, it’s Cosmo, the Library Cat! The weather is getting colder and the days are getting darker, but there's still plenty of fun to be had inside. Your librarians at the Grand County Public Library have books with tons of fun ways to spend winter days. If you love to make slime as I do (even though it gets stuck in my fur), check out “The Slime Workshop,” a book that teaches you how to create glitter-bomb, metallic or unicorn slime! There’s even a recipe for a slime that you can blow bubbles into! Don’t worry, adults, the recipes use ordinary ingredients you probably already have at home. For kids who like to go BIG, there’s “Out of the Box: 25 Cardboard Engineering Projects for Makers.” You can learn to make castles, animal masks, pirate ships and even dinosaurs! By the way, cats LOVE cardboard houses, just saying...Another fun idea is to learn to cook this winter. Try “The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs” or “Kitchen Explorers!” both written by the cooks at America’s Test Kitchen. This one sounds fun, too: “Awesome Edible Kids Crafts: 75 Super-Fun All-Natural Projects for Kids to Make and Eat.” I hope you’ll try out some of these ideas—I know I will. But first, a nice long kitty nap.
