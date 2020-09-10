Moab Sun News reader Stephen Schultz caught this shot of an air tanker fighting the Lackey Fan Fire outside of La Sal. The fire, which started on Sept. 2, is burning largely in the same place as another wildfire that blazed in 2013. The fire was deemed “controlled” on Sept. 5, according to Forest Service officials. [Photo courtesy of Stephen Schultz]
