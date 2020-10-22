The Doe Canyon fire has so far burned over 270 acres outside of Old La Sal, with plumes of smoke visible from regional highways. The fire, which began on Oct. 19, was judged to be human-caused. Fire officials remind the public that burn restrictions are in place. [Photo: Manti-La Sal National Forest]
