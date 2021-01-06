On Jan. 5, The Grand County Commission appointed a new commissioner to replace Jaylyn Hawks, who will step down from her position while she temporarily resides in Japan. Steven Stocks, Josie Kovash, Steve Getz, and Sarah Stock contended for the Grand County Commission vacancy.
Commissioner Gabriel Woytek moved to appoint Sarah Stock, pointing to her experience as program director at Living Rivers, a nonprofit Colorado River watershed stewardship organization, as an important asset that will inform the commission’s work on water issues in the near future.
“Sarah Stock is the applicant that has tangible experience and background in understanding the topic of water in the county,” said Woytek. “
The motion to appoint Stock to the commission passed 5-1. New commissioner Trish Hedin voted against the appointment to demonstrate her preference for Getz to fill the seat.
“I’m not really opposed,” Hedin said of Stock. “I think she'll do a spectacular job.”
Stock was part of a group of citizens that legally challenged the Moab City Council's deal with developers working on the Lionsback Resort, a 150-room hotel and resort adjacent to the Sand Flats Recreation Area. In 2020, the Utah Supreme Court declined to examine a lower court’s ruling that agreed with the citizen's group that the City of Moab and City Council entered into a contract for the project that violated Moab’s own laws.
