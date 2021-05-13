Fentanyl use on the rise: Hospital hosts training on anti-overdose drug

Representatives from USARA and Moab Regional Hospital put on a training in the use of naloxone to save people from drug overdoses. Pictured, from left to right, are Heidi Fuger and Lanette Denton of USARA, Brett Heselpoth and Dr. Lauren Prest of MRH, Nara Bopp Williams of Utah State University, and USARA Executive Director Mary Jo McMillen. [Rachel Fixsen / Moab Sun News]