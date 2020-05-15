Work has commenced at the site of a planned clinic in Spanish Valley, less than one mile from the Grand / San Juan County border and about 8 miles from Moab Regional Hospital. In January, representatives from MRH spoke to the Grand County Council, asking for the council to support MRH in opposition to a state-level grant and loan to the San Juan Health Services District for the clinic. MRH officials alleged that the clinic would be in direct competition with the nonprofit hospital, duplicating hospital services and driving up patient costs, and asked that the council send a letter to the CIB board asking them to deny the clinic’s funding application, or, if not deny, at least require a thorough regional needs assessment before approving the funding. The council agreed that they would contact CIB board members and ask for a delay in approving the application, rather than sending a formal letter. The funding application was approved by the CIB in February. [Photo by Murice D. Miller / Moab Sun News]
