The Grand County High School Homecoming parade will take place on Friday, Oct. 2, beginning at 3 p.m. at Swanny Park. The football game against Carbon will begin at 7 p.m. On the following day, Oct. 3, the Homecoming dance will run from 7 through 9:30 p.m.
Pictured, from left to right, is sophomore Homecoming Court attendant Willow Nichols, junior attendant McKenna Thornburg, Homecoming King Kawika Ho, Homecoming Queen Jessica Jones, senior attendant Kyla Jackman and freshman attendant Reinee Roberts. [Courtesy photo]