Numerous adventure-seeking swimmers have been injured jumping from the top of a waterfall in the Left Hand section of Mill Creek Canyon, which Grand County Search and Rescue named “the most dangerous place currently in the county.”
In collaboration with GCSAR, this month the Bureau of Land Management placed three signs along the trail to the waterfall, warning potential cliff jumpers of the risks. In just one nine-day period in May, GCSAR aided nine jumpers who suffered injuries at the waterfall.
“We would like to encourage all of the visitors and locals to heed the warnings and play safely in the water and on the trails in Grand County,” GCSAR officials said in a Facebook post.