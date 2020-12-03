Hey teens, this is Cosmo, the Library Cat! Are you feeling restless at home? I love getting my paws into the craft supplies at the library. Now teens and tweens can pick up their own Take & Make bags from the library and complete LiT activities and crafts at home. New kits will be announced every two weeks and will be available at curbside pick-up while supplies last. The first activity is “Sticker Down and Chill,” available now. Each “Sticker Down and Chill” bag will include two paint-by-sticker pages with the corresponding stickers and relaxing coloring pages with mesmerizing designs. Starting Monday, Dec. 14 you can pick up a DIY Holiday Gift Tags and Ornaments Take & Make which includes wooden cutout holiday ornaments and more. You can look forward to a New Year’s Wish Bottle Take and Make available starting Monday, Dec. 28. Take & Make bags are available while supplies last, so keep your eye out for new projects at www.tinyurl.com/moabteens.
Most Popular
Articles
- UTV Rally moves to San Juan County: 2021 Rally on the Rocks will be headquartered over the county line
- Snakes, rats and motorcycles
- The rise and fall of the monolith
- Holding Strong
- The View: A road too far
- CFI takes on new leadership in uncertain times
- KZMU hosts auditions for Choreomania
- Wetlands recovery
- Letters to the Editor: Not a single noise, but a roar
- Science Moab awarded grant for school program
Images
Latest News
- ‘Moms Need a Break’: Second book by local author Sarah Barstow out now
- USARA’s Coats and Notes a success
- Desert Wild and Indigo Alley have holiday gifts
- Winter sports proceed with caution: COVID guidance requires masks, limits spectators
- Rethinking a 100-year-old deal
- Raising funds with limitations
- Delivering Thanks
- New USU Moab Building Under Construction: Grand opening slated for 2020