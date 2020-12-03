Cosmo

Hey teens, this is Cosmo, the Library Cat! Are you feeling restless at home? I love getting my paws into the craft supplies at the library. Now teens and tweens can pick up their own Take & Make bags from the library and complete LiT activities and crafts at home. New kits will be announced every two weeks and will be available at curbside pick-up while supplies last. The first activity is “Sticker Down and Chill,” available now. Each “Sticker Down and Chill” bag will include two paint-by-sticker pages with the corresponding stickers and relaxing coloring pages with mesmerizing designs. Starting Monday, Dec. 14 you can pick up a DIY Holiday Gift Tags and Ornaments Take & Make which includes wooden cutout holiday ornaments and more. You can look forward to a New Year’s Wish Bottle Take and Make available starting Monday, Dec. 28. Take & Make bags are available while supplies last, so keep your eye out for new projects at www.tinyurl.com/moabteens.