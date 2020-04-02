Grand County Public Library staff sent a message from Cosmo the Library Cat. He “wants everyone to know that he is being very well cared for and getting lots of love from library staff. Although he is enjoying lots of long, uninterrupted naps, he really misses all the nice people, and looks forward to welcoming everybody back sometime soon!” [Photo courtesy of the Grand County Public Library]
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: Four positive for COVID-19 in Utah's San Juan County
- "Close Arches and Canyonlands parks" say Moab mayor, hospital, health department
- Coronavirus arrives in Grand County
- Updated March 25: Grand County-area coronavirus closures, cancellations and policy notices
- Local quilters go viral to fight coronavirus
- Breaking: Salons close, overnight accommodation restrictions loosen under revised order
- Breaking: No evictions in April, Utah Gov. says
- Don’t go hard: Moab rock climbers, bikers asked to stay low-risk outdoors
- Moab restaurants reduce hours, close - and find ways to help
- Moab Garage Co., Back of Beyond Books among businesses adapting to crisis