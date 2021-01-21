Dale Holyoak, 91, passed away at his daughter’s home in Moab on Jan. 19, 2021. A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, Jan. 23 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Center (701 Locust Lane, Moab). A viewing will take place one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com.
