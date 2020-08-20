Paul “Clifford” Eggeling, 84, passed away on Aug. 14, 2020, at his home in Castle Valley. Cremation will be taking place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com.
Death Notice: Paul “Clifford” Eggeling, Feb. 27, 1936 - Aug. 14, 2020
Latest News
- Science Moab: Acidic rivers and metallic streams
- The View: Earning your trust
- Notice: Grand County Middle School Orientation on Aug. 25
- Letters to the Editor: The Census makes a difference
- Letters to the Editor: Mask etiquette
- Letters to the Editor: Recreation, Arts and Parks: What Do They Mean To Us?
- Treasures for Moab
- Cosmo’s Corner: Book Bundles
Most Popular
Articles
- I-70 remains closed as Grizzly Creek fire continues to burn uncontrolled
- When the fire started: Grizzly Creek and Pine Gulch fire blaze in Colorado
- Grizzly Creek fire closes I-70, causes chaos on Colorado backroads
- Lionsback Resort moves closer to reality
- Trump administration reportedly withdraws Pendley BLM nomination
- Pristine Zion area threatened by massive development
- Debate continues over change in Grand County government
- Moab area suffers first recorded death from COVID-19
- Rural Utahns worry about post offices
- The View: Five steps to diversify Moab