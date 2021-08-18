Three Moab governance positions are up for election in 2021: the position of mayor and two positions on the Moab City Council. Mayor Emily Niehaus current council members Mike Duncan and Karen Guzman-Newton are not running for re-election this year.
Sherri Costanza, Aaron Davies, Kent Green, Norm Knapp, Joette Langianese, Stephen J. Stocks and Bill Winfield declared candidacy for mayor.
Anthony Charles, Randall Fox, Josie Kovash, Mike McCurdy, Jason Taylor and Luke Wojciechowski will be running for the two open seats on the council. The elected officials will join current city council members Rani Derasary, Kalen Jones and Tawny Knuteson-Boyd.
All positions are for four year terms and are elected, non-partisan positions.
For this election, Moab will participate in the State of Utah’s Ranked Choice Voting Pilot Program, which requires voters to rank their preferred candidates in order of choice—the votes are then tallied in rounds, with the candidate with the lowest number of votes being eliminated each round. The candidate with the absolute majority (50%) wins.
The Moab Sun News is committed to thorough coverage of our local elections. In the run-up to Election Day, look for profiles of each candidate and their positions on local issues.
Election Day is November 2. Mail-in ballots will be sent on October 11. To register to vote or to update your voter registration, visit https://secure.utah.gov/voterreg/index.html.