Hi Kids! I hope you are all enjoying our beautiful winter landscape. I like to go out and play this time of year, but sometimes it’s just too cold…and that’s when I curl up with a great book. If you’re looking for a fun book series to binge on while you stay warm inside and wait for spring, here are some really great ones:
Five Worlds
This series is like a mix between Star Wars and Avatar: The Last Airbender. The Five Worlds are on the brink of extinction unless five ancient and mysterious beacons are lit. When war erupts, three unlikely heroes will discover there’s more to themselves—and more to their worlds—than meets the eye.
Cat Kid Comic Club
A new graphic novel series by Dav Pilkey, the author and illustrator of the bestselling Dog Man and Captain Underpants series! Li'l Petey, Flippy, and Molly introduce twenty-one rambunctious, funny, and talented baby frogs to the art of comic-making. As the story unwinds with mishaps and hilarity, readers get to see the progress, mistakes, and improvements that come with practice and persistence.
Narwhal and Jelly
Narwhal is a happy-go-lucky narwhal. Jelly is a no-nonsense jellyfish. The two might not have a lot in common, but they do love waffles, parties and adventures. Join Narwhal and Jelly as they discover the whole wide ocean together.
We also have many new children’s books at the library! To see a list of them on the library’s website just go to www.moablibrary.org and choose “Online Catalog” from the menu on the left. Scroll down to the banner that says “New at Grand County Public Library!” and then select the “Children’s.” If you see something you like, you can put it on hold and pick it up curbside at the Grand County Public Library.