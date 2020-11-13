Due to a new statewide public health order, no school extracurricular activities will be held through Nov. 23, including sports practices and competitions.
The Grand County School District issued a statement affirming that area schools will follow the order, issued Nov. 8 by Gov. Gary Herbert to slow spiking COVID-19 cases in the state. The order also impacts the BEACON after-school mentoring program and other extracurriculars.
“GCSD staff is hopeful that this two week shut down will help in decreasing the statewide escalation of COVID-19 cases,” the statement read. “Thanks in advance for your support. We know that as a community we can do anything we strive to achieve if we do it together.”
The continuing COVID-19 pandemic puts the feasibility of holding a normal winter sports season for students under intense scrutiny, as the Utah High School Activities Association stated on Nov. 9 that they were working “to determine how the winter sports season will proceed when practice and tryouts resume.”
Ronald Dolphin, Grand County athletics and activities director, was confident that area student-athletes would have their time to shine.
“Not only does one have to have a competitive spirit, one must also have faith,” said Dolphin. “That is one lesson competition teaches.”
Dolphin said that there was an initial feeling of disappointment from coaches and students excited to see their seasons underway, but that the group is staying optimistic and “anticipating being in the water, on the court, or on the mat very soon.”
“I believe many of the student-athletes are understanding of what is going on and have faith that they will get their opportunities this season,” said Dolphin. “When competition is in your blood, you are always looking forward to the next opportunity.”
Moab Scoutmaster Mingo Gritts advised there will be no Scout meetings or activities for the month of November due to the pandemic.